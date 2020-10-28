A Mabank woman was arrested Tuesday in Henderson County after police say she had over 100 grams of meth on her person.

Jessica Daniele Flatt, 32, was stopped for a traffic violation in the Cherokee Shores subdivision on Cedar Creek Lake at around 10 a.m.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Flatt did not have a valid driver's license. She then admitted to carrying meth on her person, and officers found more than 100 grams of meth. 

She was booked into the Henderson County Jail on a charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

