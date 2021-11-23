A longtime Tyler fitness club will close its doors at the end of the year because of the impact of COVID-19.
After more than 35 years in Tyler, Woodcreek Athletic Club on Tuesday announced in a statement on its Facebook page that it will cease operations Dec. 31 because the pandemic has had “a devastating and lasting impact on the business.”
General Manager Ricky Walls said Tuesday the gym could not recover from the pandemic's impact.
“We just weren’t able to bounce back after COVID-19 hit. We are a local business and had to take steps in the direction of closing,” Walls said. “At this point, we are leaving all options on the table for the future.”
The gym began operation in 1986 on South Broadway Avenue.
“It is with sadness that we must inform you that Woodcreek will be ceasing operation as a fitness facility,” the statement said.
Members with prepaid dues will be refunded the unused pro-rated share of membership, and monthly dues will be charged through the end of December, according to the club.
Anyone with questions about billing should email maria@woodcreekathletic.net.
“We would like to thank all our members for their loyalty and patronage of Woodcreek and wish you all a happy and healthy Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, and holiday season,” the Facebook post said.