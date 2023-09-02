Bethesda Pediatrics made its debut Friday.
As of Sept. 1, Bethesda Health Clinic and St. Paul Children's Services Pediatric Medical and Dental Clinics will join together as Bethesda Pediatrics. The organizations announced the news at a luncheon at Willow Brook Country Club on Friday.
Dr. John English, CEO of Bethesda Clinic, and Dr. Danny Price, director of St. Paul Children's Clinic, spoke about the partnership. English will continue on as CEO and Price will be medical director of Bethesda Pediatrics. This partnership came together due to their faith-based mission and passion to serve a similar client base such as the uninsured. Additionally, each organization offers similar services.
“A lot of the patients would naturally migrate one way or the other, or patients would have kids and they would come to St . Paul's, so I think the merger together makes a lot of sense because you're really dealing with the same families," English said.
Attendees gathered to hear the announcement and were invited because they have been supporters of Bethesda.
Carrie DeHart, who is a single mom and has used both Bethesda and St. Paul's, spoke at the event. She adopted her son and had no insurance and was able to rely on these organizations for healthcare and get checkups. One of the doctors she met even offered to testify in court, if needed, for her adopted son.
Bethesda started 20 years ago in a smaller space, according to Beverly Castleberry, who attended the event and has worked at the clinic since the beginning.
“There's the spirit of hope and the spirit and joy that you feel [at Bethesda] and it's an integral part,” Castleberry said. “And part of it is because of [English's] leadership."
English said as the organization hits its 20th year, the future is bright.
"It's exciting to think about not only where we've come from, but where we're going, as we look forward to the future, just to really build upon this," English said.