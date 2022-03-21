The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning and wind advisory for Smith County, with severe weather expected in East Texas late Monday and early Tuesday morning.

NWS said the tornado warning has been extended through 11:15 p.m. for east central Smith County. Sirens could be heard in downtown Tyler around 10:20 p.m.

LIVE NOW: CBS19 meteorologists talk about weather alerts

CBS19 is watching a strong cell moving across East Texas. It is forecast to approach the Tyler area around 9:45 p.m. Smith and Cherokee counties are likely to be under a warning soon, meteorologists said at 9:15 p.m.

According to NWS, all severe thunderstorm hazards will be possible, including tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds. The severe weather threat is forecast to begin late this afternoon and continue through at least midday Tuesday.

"There may be a brief period where the severe weather threat diminishes early Tuesday morning, but storms should gradually re-intensify after daybreak," NWS said on its Twitter.

According to NWS, Tyler and Longview are both in the "enhanced" risk region, or 4 on a scale 0 to 5, on Monday. The potential for a tornado is "medium" with winds expected to be about 70 to 80 mph and hail could be the size of golf balls, according to NWS.

The threat will move east on Tuesday with Tyler and Longview's risk level decreasing.

Both Tyler and Longview are expected to see 2 to 3 inches of rain.

For those who live in a mobile home or RV, the NWS advises residents to consider moving to a safer place.

"... Make arrangements to go to a safe, sturdy structure BEFORE warnings are issued," NWS wrote on its Twitter. "Arrange with friends/neighbors now, a nd make your move when (a) WATCH is issued."

National Weather Service Meteorologist Gary Chatelain on Friday said this weather is to be expected because March through April are the busiest times for tornadoes. According to the Texas Almanac, tornadoes can occur in any month and at any hour of the day, but they occur with greatest frequency during the late spring and early summer months between 4 and 8 p.m.

Over the weekend, the area saw temperatures that Chatelain said would be "unseasonably warm."

“That’s what adds to the severity of the warm Gulf air that’s gonna be lifted by the storm, and it may stretch thunderstorms into dangerous supercells,” Chatelain said on Friday.