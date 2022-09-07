The Literacy Council of Tyler (LCOT) on Thursday will be partnering with local jewelry store Kendra Scott for a Kendra Scott Gives Back event.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kendra Scott location in The Village at Cumberland Park, according to LCOT Director of Community Engagement Bailey Nichols.
“The Kendra Gives Back event is on Thursday, Sept. 8, which happens to be International Literacy Day. While shopping at Kendra Scott on this day, mention Literacy Council of Tyler for a portion of your purchases to go toward supporting LCOT's adult education programs,” Nichols said.
Kendra Scott is known for giving back and Nichols said she LCOT is extremely grateful for the partnership.
“Kendra Scott is not only home to beautiful jewelry, but the organization also truly cares about the community,” she said. “Haley Shurley, Event Assistant Manager at Kendra Scott, does an amazing job cultivating relationships with nonprofits in the area. We are very thankful for this partnership with Kendra Scott, and thank all supporters for giving back to LCOT adult students.”
Kendra Scott Event Manager Haley Shurley said the company is glad to give back.
"With this event, we are hoping to raise funds for the Tyler Literacy Council. At Kendra Scott, we are all about giving back to our community and being involved in any way we can," Shurley said. "At Kendra, we truly believe our community is the root of our business. We partner with nonprofits all over East Texas and look for any opportunity to give back."
Nichols said the organization is also celebrating a milestone.
“Literacy Council of Tyler is also celebrating 32 years of service this year. LCOT was established in 1990 to provide literacy services to adults in the East Texas area, with 30 students in the program that first year,” Nichols said. “Now, LCOT enrolls approximately 2,000 adult students annually, utilizing over 200 volunteers. In partnership with Tyler Junior College and numerous other entities, LCOT provides GED preparation, English Language Services, Career Pathways academic advising, and basic literacy instruction.”
LCOT’s administrative offices are located in the Regional Training and Development Complex (RTDC) on TJC’s West Campus, and classes are held there along with several other locations in the area. LCOT continues to serve adults in Tyler and the surrounding areas with free public education.
A portion of Kendra Scott’s annual proceeds directly supports women’s and children’s causes that improve lives, advance knowledge, and provide opportunities.
For more information, visit www.lcotyler.org or call 903-533-0330.