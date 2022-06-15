Chris Colston, 26, will be hitting the stage in his hometown of Tyler on July 1 for the Texas Troubadour Festival Tour, part of a lineup reveal party for the festival happening in September.
The Tyler stop is one of many on Colston’s own summer tour.
Colston released his debut album "Bombs Away" in 2020 and has been playing sold-out stadium shows with Koe Wetzel and touring with performers like Parker McCollum, Eli Young Band and Casey Donahew, according to the singer's website.
Colston, who graduated from Lindale High School, said he gravitated toward music at a young age.
“I started playing drums when I was 7 and played all throughout high school on the drum line,” he said. “Then I learned guitar, then took singing lessons, and the rest is history.”
Colston describes his music as having a modern country sound with a guitar-driven edge to it.
“It’s got a mixture of what you might hear on country radio but with a sprinkle of Texas,” Colston said.
“I want people to know that I write and record songs that I truly love and care about. Songs that get me excited that I think my fans will love,” he said. “I want them to know everything I’m singing is 100% me and who I am.”
Colston went on to say he hopes to grow his fan base and reach listeners all over the US.
“I just hope to continue playing music that I love and continue building a fan base, not just in Texas but nationwide,” he said. “My goal has always been to play stadiums, so we’re giving it all we got until we make it there. And will continue to grind after we get to that point. It’s a big goal, but crazier things have happened right?”
Colston, who recently had a daughter with wife Peyton, was featured in People Magazine following her birth.
“Our daughter Emersyn was born in Tyler just like me, not far down the road from where we live now. My wife went through a pretty difficult pregnancy with a lot of kidney issues that thankfully doctors in Dallas were able to help her and help smooth the process for her and get her healthy,” he said. “When Emmy finally came and was healthy it was a relief for us. Her momma is so strong, they are both perfect in my eyes.
“Being in the magazine was very cool. You grow up your whole life seeing that magazine in stores at the checkout counter, and then one day your family’s story is right there next to the Johnny Depp trial. Very surreal.”
Colston said he is extremely grateful for his hometown support and the East Texas community.
“I’d like to say thank you, they built the man I am today. To everyone that believed in me and pushed me and had that good ole’ East Texas southern support, I’ll forever be grateful for those people,” Colston said. “I’m really proud of where I’m from. And I’ll never be silent about that. It’s a place of hard working people with great morals and values. ”
Colston also said he is excited to play close to home.
“ We always have great crowds being as we don’t get to do home shows very often. It’s great to see family and old friends come out and support us when we come back,” he said. "I’m stoked for sure; Tyler is a great place. Those are my people.”
The Texas Troubadour Festival Tour is set for July 1 at Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ, 525 S. Beckham Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m. with Joint Custody taking the stage at 8:30 p.m., followed by Colston at around 10 p.m. All attendees must have a ticket and wristband at the door.
The Troubadour Festival is planned for Sept .10 in downtown Tyler.
For more information about Colston and his summer tour, visit chriscolstonmusic.com.