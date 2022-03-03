This year's Texas Rose Festival Concert is set to be the biggest yet with multiple artists including headliner Koe Wetzel.

The concert that kicks off the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival is set Oct. 8 in Tyler’s downtown square.

Carleen Dark, market president at Townsquare Media Tyler-Longview, said the event will be different than any of the past Texas Rose Festival Concerts.

“This one we’re just going to try to step it up a notch, get some awesome headliners and kind of take it to another level,” said Liz Ballard, Texas Rose Festival executive director.

Along with Wetzel, Dark said organizers are working to find other performers, as well. She added that they are selecting artists “who we know the fans want to see.”

The musical lineup is still being finalized, and as soon as everything is put together, contracts signed and marketing materials prepared, it will be announced, she said. Along with artists, activities also are being planned.

“A lot of it is still in the works — we’re still a few months off,” Dark said. “We were just so excited to have Koe Wetzel we wanted people to save the date because we know people would want to plan for that.”

Wetzel, who is from Pittsburg, "kicks out hard rock hooks with a twang bred in rough and tumble dives, yet meant for stadium stages," according to his website.

While the concert has been free in the past, this year's event will require tickets.

“The good part of that is, when you charge for admission, you're able to put a real solid lineup together that people want to see,” Dark said.

She said tickets should be on sale by the end of March.

Through making the Texas Rose Festival Concert larger this year, Dark said the hope is to familiarize people with the festival.

“I can remember growing up, and it was such a source of pride that in all the state of Texas that it’s Tyler where we have the largest municipal rose garden in the United States,” Dark said.

The Rose Festival is held each year in October to celebrate the importance of the rose-growing industry in Tyler.

The theme of the 89th Rose Festival was announced in January as “Empires of Enchantment." The court also was announced: Molly Louise Berry is queen; Olivia Bristol Young is princess; and Hadley Hills Brewer is duchess of the rose growers.