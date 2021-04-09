The Junior League of Tyler will kick off its largest fundraiser, Mistletoe & Magic, next week by unveiling this year's theme, announcing a new event location and setting fundraising goals.
On Monday, the Junior League of Tyler will host the kickoff event at Willow Brook Country Club at 7 p.m.
Mistletoe & Magic funds over 20 local non-profit agencies and community programs.
To date, the organization has given back over $8 million and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours to better Smith County. While the Junior League could not host an in-person event in 2020, the group still raised over $175,000 through online fundraising efforts and donations from sponsors, according to the league.
Mistletoe & Magic, a three-day holiday gift market in December, will be at a new venue featuring over 70 specialty merchants from across the country. There will also be special event, a brunch and other forms of entertainment.
Mistletoe & Magic Chairwoman Chelsea Cooper wants to raise community awareness about the purpose and mission of the Junior League of Tyler, Mistletoe & Magic, and the agencies and projects supported by the league.
“After an unprecedented year of change and adjustment to our largest fundraiser, we are excited and hopeful to host an in-person holiday shopping event at a new venue to raise critical funds for our community when they need it most," she said.
The league is a group of women dedicated to promoting voluntarism, developing women's potential and improving communities with action and leadership of trained volunteers.