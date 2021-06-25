Jimmy Clark has been promoted to vice president of operations for UT Health Tyler.
In this role, Clark will assume responsibility for surgical services and imaging. He will continue in his role as administrator of UT Health East Texas Long-Term Acute Care, and he also will continue to provide executive support to patient logistics and the Wound Healing Center.
Clark joined UT Health Tyler in November 2018 as associate administrator and was promoted to assistant administrator in September 2020.
He is a participant in Ardent’s COO Development Program and has played a key role at UT Health Tyler in identifying and developing talent, patient-centered customer service, cultivating a compassionate environment, clinical and operational excellence and a holistic approach to decision making.
Clark completed his master of science in healthcare administration from Trinity University, and prior to joining UT Health East Texas, he was an administrative specialist at Longview Regional Medical Center.