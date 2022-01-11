A 20-year-old Jacksonville man was killed early Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash in Cherokee County.
Juan A. Rios was pronounced dead at the scene, according to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 2:20 a.m. to the crash on Texas 135 roughly a mile north of Jacksonville. According to a preliminary investigation, Rios was headed northeast on Texas 135 when he took a right-hand curve at an unsafe speed. His pickup left the road and struck a pipe fence.
Rios was the only person in the vehicle.