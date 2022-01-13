Jacksonville ISD will close Friday through Tuesday due to staff shortages and excessive student absences.
Campus reopen Wednesday following the holiday weekend, according to a statement released by the district.
“By taking advantage of the already scheduled holiday weekend, we expect these additional days will allow us to return to a normal schedule on Wednesday, January 19. We understand this is not an ideal situation for parents, but we must keep the safety and health of our students our top priority,” the statement said.
The district added that UIL events will continue as scheduled.
The district joins a growing list of school districts throughout the region that have closed or are closing for a time due to increased illness and the widespread omicron variant of COVID-19.
In the region, the below districts have announced closures. If you know of a district that should be added to the list, please email us at news@tylerpaper.com.
- Chapel Hill ISD (Mt. Pleasant) — Closed Jan. 12-14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Elysian Fields Elementary School — Closed Jan. 12-18; will reopen Jan. 19
- Eustace ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; Will reopen Jan. 18
- Gary ISD — Closed Jan. 11-14; will reopen Jan. 17
- Harleton ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Kemp ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; Will reopen Jan. 18
- Kennard ISD — Closed Jan. 12-14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Kilgore ISD — Closed Jan. 14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Malakoff ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; Will reopen Jan. 18
- Murchison ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; Will reopen Jan. 18
- Nacogdoches ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; will reopen Jan. 19
- Overton ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14 ; will reopen Jan. 18
- Pewitt CISD — Closed Jan. 11-14 will reopen Jan. 18
- Promise Academy (Tyler) — Closed Jan. 11-14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Quitman ISD — Closed Jan. 14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Rains ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; will reopen Jan. 18
- Trinidad ISD — Closed Jan. 13-14; Will reopen Jan. 18