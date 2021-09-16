JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is holding a membership blitz event with the help of Your Chamber Connection, a company specializing in chamber of commerce memberships. The fun 3-day event involves board members breaking up into teams of a designated color, recruiting team members, then competing to see which team can secure the most members.
Leading the pack is Your Chamber Connection senior vice president Jimmy Cusano who dresses the part and easily gets the volunteers fired up. Competing teams include the Pink Team, Black Team, Red Team, Yellow Team, and Blue Team.
Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce president Peggy Renfro, who just celebrated 40 years with the Chamber, said the event has been a blast.
“This has been so much fun! The blitz has brought so many current members together; they are having a great time and benefiting our community,” said Renfro. “The volunteers are busy but showed up and showed out by getting so many new members in just one day and it’s not over.”
The membership drive, which began at 8:13 am on Tuesday and will run through 4:07 pm Thursday, secured a whopping 120 new members on the first day alone, according to Renfro who says their goal is 150.
Renfro said the drive was instrumental in building a strong chamber and community.
“It is a way to grow the Chamber membership base and get more business leaders involved for the betterment of Jacksonville and our area. We want to stand out as a strong community,” she said.
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is a membership based organization benefiting the community, businesses and economic development. It assists in marketing members, providing opportunities for businesses to be more visible and is a business resource center for the community.
The membership drive will conclude with a special Roast & Toast celebration at Commerce Street Drafthouse on Thursday, September 16 at 5:21 pm.
For more information, call 903-586-2217 or visit www.jacksonvilletexas.com.