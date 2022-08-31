For the first time, the Troubadour Festival will be “coming home” Sept. 10 to downtown Tyler.
“It's definitely gotten here fast, but we're excited,” said Chase Colston, co-founder and promoter for the Troubadour Festival and Double Tap Entertainment. “It's been a long time coming to be able to do an event in downtown Tyler again, and we're just excited to be coming home.”
The Troubadour Festival will feature headliner Gary Allan along with other artists Flatland Cavalry, Mike Ryan, The Steel Woods, Chris Colston, Joint Custody and Holly Beth. Forty-one barbecue vendors also are set to attend.
Colston said it has been more than three years since he was part of a downtown Tyler festival. The last was the Red Dirt BBQ and Music Festival in 2019.
Red Dirt, put on by the Tyler-Longview Townsquare Media, originated from an idea Colston had when working for the company.
When Colston left Townsquare during the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to sign an agreement preventing him from bringing the Troubadour Festival to the area until this year.
While he has been a part of bringing barbecue and music to downtown Tyler before, the Troubadour Festival is “just so much more than anything that I believe downtown has seen when it comes to barbecue festivals," Colston said. "It's gonna be a really, really interesting sight to see and a really cool experience hopefully.”
Colston, along with his business partner and best friend Cody Johnson, held the first Troubadour Festival in Celina in 2021. This year, Tyler and Georgetown were added to the festival's locations.
Since the creation of the festival, Colston previously said it was always intended to travel around Texas, reflecting the name.
A troubadour is an early century songwriter who traveled through western Europe. The concept of the traveling performer fit the idea of a traveling festival, Colston said.
“Barbecue and music are two things that Texans really love the most, so (Johnson and I) said, ‘Let’s not only hopefully one day come home and do this, but let’s take it to other parts of the state,’ ” Colston said.
While Colston said he is looking forward to the barbecue vendors, he is especially exited about seeing friends, family and other supporters. To have all of these people come together to see the Troubadour Festival in Tyler is special, he said.
“At this point, it's crossing T's and dotting I’s, putting out fires, answering phones and things like that,” Colston said. “It’s just a really exciting time for all of us, and we're expecting a fun, good crowd and can't wait.
“We’re happy to be coming home.”
Colston said ticket sales are going well, and available tickets range from $60 to $225 and can be purchased at www.troubadourfestival.com .