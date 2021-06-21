Smith County will be adding a new District Court on January 1, 2023, now that House Bill 3774 has become law.
House Bill 3774 (an omnibus jurisprudence bill), was signed by Governor Greg Abbott and created the 475th District Court in Smith County, which will be the County’s fifth district court. The last district court added in Smith County occurred in 1977, when the county’s population was about 100,000. Currently, the population is about 230,000 people.
Representative Matt Schaefer, who represents the majority of Smith County in the Texas House of Representatives, authored the legislation on the House side after coordinating with local County officials about the need last year.
“Courts exist to ensure justice for our citizens,” Schaefer said. “When the courts get overworked and cases stack up, our citizens expect their elected representatives to act. I am thankful that my request for a new district court for Smith County is close to becoming a reality. Now is the time for a new court, and I am grateful that the Commissioners Court supports this effort.”
Senator Bryan Hughes authored a companion bill in the state Senate.
“It’s exciting to see the growth in Smith County, and that growth means we need more good judges to administer justice and maintain our great quality of life and growing economy,” Hughes said. “Judge (Nathaniel) Moran and the Commissioners Court let us know about the need for a new district court and I was honored to carry the bill through the Senate.”
Currently, there are four district courts in Smith County – the 7th, 114th and the 241st District Courts preside over civil and criminal felony cases while the 321st District Court presides over family law cases. County officials anticipate that adding the new District Court will reduce the jail population of those charge with felony charges, but who are currently awaiting trial. There are currently more than 600 Smith County Jail inmates awaiting felony trials. Only District Courts have jurisdiction to dispose of felony cases.
“I applaud the foresight of Judge Moran and the Commissioners Court in spearheading the request for approval of a new district court,” said 321st District Judge Robert Wilson, who serves as the Local Administrative Judge for Smith County. “There is no question that the legal needs of Smith County have grown significantly as the population has increased. It's been more than 40 years since a new court was added, so the creation of a new court is certainly warranted to help with the heavy dockets being handled by the existing judiciary. I know all of the judges of Smith County are supportive of this.”
Judge Moran and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman testified in favor of HB 3774 in front of the House of Representatives during the legislative session.
“This new district court is a step in the right direction in addressing the needs of Smith County’s growing population,” Putman said. “It will enable our prosecutors, judges and public servants to move cases more efficiently and effectively. We are grateful to Rep. Matt Schaefer and Sen. Bryan Hughes’ effort to make this court happen.”
Even though the new district court has officially been created, it will not begin operations until January 1, 2023, under the language of the new law. Under existing state law, Governor Abbott has the power to appoint the new district judge initially, but that appointment would only be effective until the next succeeding General Election in November 2024, at which point the citizens of Smith County will elect a succeeding judge for the position.