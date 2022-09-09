Meet Cheyenne – a 5-year-old hound mix available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Cheyenne is a big girl, tipping the scales at 75 pounds. She is shy until she trusts you, then she is sweet and playful. Cheyenne has all the love to share if given the chance. Cheyenne is fully vetted and would thrive as a member of a family with older children. . For information on adopting Cheyenne call 903-597-2471 or check petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.