A Henderson man died in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday night, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Travis D. Wood, 35, was driving north on FM 839 in Rusk County on Thursday night just before 8 p.m. when he "attempted a slight left curve and failed to drive in a single lane," DPS said. His vehicle drifted off the roadway, overcorrected and traveled across both lanes of the road.
Wood's vehicle then ran off the road and hit a large tree.
He died on scene, DPS said, and he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Roads were dry and weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash.