A Henderson County man was killed and another man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Smith County.
Jeffrey Dale Jones, 36, of Larue, died after he traveled into the northbound lane from the south lane on State Highway 155 in his 2012 GMC Acadia, where it collided with a 2011 Cubcadet flatbed truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Tyler. The driver of the Cubcadet was identified as Christopher Lee Bundrant, 43, of Quitman, and he was taken to a hospital in serious condition, DPS said.
The crash is under investigation.