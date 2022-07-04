Triple-digit temperatures have made their way back into the East Texas forecast after slight relief last week.

It's going to be a hot Fourth of July holiday, according to meteorologists.

Our news and weather partners at CBS19 report high temperatures will sit around 100 degrees under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. But with the added humidity, it will feel closer to 105 to 107 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for portions of East Texas, including Tyler, Longview and Rusk, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport.

The NWS reported heat index values between 105 and 109 are expected. With hot temperatures and high humidity, the risk for heat illnesses increases.

Because of this, the NWS recommends people stay in an air-conditioned room or stay out of the sun.

However, many East Texans are likely to spend the day outside anyway, so it's important to take precautions as you celebrate.

Drinking fluids is key, so make sure you have plenty of water available. Experts recommend 5 to 7 ounces every 20 minutes to avoid dehydration and say it's best to avoid alcohol, which can worsen conditions.

It's also important to check in on relatives, neighbors, senior citizens and anyone without air conditioning.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Watch out for signs of heat illness

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two serious illnesses caused by exposure to hot temperatures, but they are different. It's important to know the signs of both, because heat stroke requires immediate medical attention.

Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating

Weakness & fatigue

Rapid, weak pulse

Headaches, dizziness, lightheadedness, blurred vision or fainting

Muscle cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid and Shallow breathing

Cold, pale, moist or clammy skin

Mood changes such as irritability or confusion

Signs and symptoms of heat stroke include:

Body temperature greater than 103°F

Rapid, strong pulse

Change in mental status (confused, passed out, slurred speech, inappropriate words)

Nausea

Dizziness

Throbbing headache

Unconsciousness

To read more about how to react in a heat-related emergency, click here.

Watch today's full forecast from CBS19 below: