Applications for a utilities assistance program for low- and moderate-income households impacted by the coronavirus are available online and at the Smith County Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 822 W. Front St. in Tyler. The applications will be accepted from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2.
Eligible households can receive up to $250 as a grant from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV). The only utilities eligible at this time are water, sewer and trash (i.e., city utilities). Households will not directly receive any funds. The funds will be paid to the utility. The $250 can be paid over a period of six consecutive months and can include past due amounts over a period not to exceed six months.
To be eligible, the household must (1) earn less than 80% of the area median income based on household size; (2) be experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus; (3) be a resident of the city of Tyler; (4) have a utility statement matching the name and address on the application; (5) not have received utility assistance in the three months prior to the date of the application; and (6) agree to repay any duplicated benefits.
To apply, households will need to submit (1) a completed application; (2) copies of IDs for all adults in the household; (3) current utility statement; (4) two months of income documentation (e.g., pay stub) for each adult in the household; (5) a certification of no income for adults in the household who have no income; and (6) a certification of no duplication of benefits.
Applications and the required certifications (#5 and #6) will be available online and for pick up at the Habitat ReStore.
In August, the City executed a contract with Habitat for Humanity of Smith County to administer a Utilities Assistance-CV Program funded with CARES Act Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds. The Program will utilize up to $110,000 of the CDBG-CV funds.
In March 2020, the Federal Government passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) as a response to the Coronavirus outbreak. In addition to other actions, the CARES Act provided the City of Tyler with an additional $514,341 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) funds. These funds are subject to all standard CDBG regulations plus must be used to prepare for, respond to, or prevent the coronavirus.
Residents can contact Tammy Clanton at (903) 595-6630, ext. 214 or visit smithcountyhabitat.org/utility-assistance-program for more information about the program.