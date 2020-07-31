In January of 2021 the city of Tyler will be losing to retirement two of the most significant influencers of the region’s economy over the last 30 years. Tom Mullins and Aubrey Sharpe have played pivotal roles in the growth and development of the East Texas economy and making Tyler a better place for businesses and families to thrive. Both men arrived in town at approximately the same time as outsiders, one from Minnesota and the other from Philadelphia. I had the pleasure of working with them both from day one and doubt either anticipated a 30-year tenure in Tyler.
But my, what a run they had.
Tom took the reins of the Tyler Economic Development Council and began the work of diversifying the Tyler economic base.
His work was not always popular as he disrupted the traditional views of economic development.
However, one knew he had the best interests of the community and business at the forefront of his efforts. He taught us about the profession of economic development and all of the tools that were available to grow and support the economy.
Those tools included tax increment financing, tax abatements, enterprise zones and building the future in a way that maximized the resources Tyler had to offer. He brought health care, education and manufacturing to the table to enhance a strong natural resource-based economy. He also expended as much effort in retaining and growing existing business as he did in recruiting new businesses to the region. Tyler became an economic leader in the state and our colleagues around the state often asked for insights into how Tom and his team were operating so successfully. Later the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce was added to his leadership duties and the chamber became one of the fastest growing in Texas.
Tom exhibited professional skills and experience to the job that assisted in building a vision for the Tyler and East Texas economy beyond what most of us could imagine.
Aubrey joined Tyler Junior College to help with the opening and programming of the Regional Training and Development Complex (formerly the Levi Strauss plant). His vision and work resulted in the creation of a Small Business Development Center, a unique partnership with the Service Corps of Retired Executives, the Small Business Incubator and training courses and programs designed in partnership with local employers to produce a trained workforce to meet employer needs.
He further guided the expansion that would become the West Campus. That expansion included building the Skills Training Center to house a new automotive technology and expanded welding and air conditioning and refrigeration programs. The new facility also included a statewide partnership with Luminant to train power plant workers. The facility has evolved into the Energy Center that trains students in a variety of power generation job skills. Aubrey’s entrepreneurial spirit created programs and training that were responsive to employers and played a key role in the recruitment, expansion and retention of businesses in the East Texas region.
I encourage every citizen of East Texas to drive around the region and see the handiwork of these two men. You do not have to look too far beyond our communities to see what could have become of Tyler had we not had these two outsiders adopt Tyler. It seems fitting somehow that they are walking out much as they walked in, together. These will be enormous shoes for the community to fill.
If Tyler ever builds an Economic Development Hall of Fame, Tom and Aubrey are two musts for the inaugural class of honorees.
Bill Crowe retired as president of Tyler Junior College and currently serves as the interim director of Higher Education Policy, Strategy and Services for the Charles A. Dana Center at the University of Texas at Austin.