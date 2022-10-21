Tuesday, October 25
On Tuesday, Grassroots America's Liberty Education & Action Meeting features State Sen. Bob Hall's Tyler tour stop to present the Grid Down, Power Up documentary narrated by Dennis Quaid.
Topics will include the nation's power grid at grave risk of shutting down completely through both natural and man-made disruptions. In February 2021, the Texas power grid came dangerously close to crashing during the severe snowstorm and deep freeze of Winter Storm Uri. This documentary helps viewers understand the threat, why it has become a threat, and demonstrates how we can fix the problem.
After the film, Hall will review dangers to the Texas electric grid and describe legislative solutions he will propose for the 2023 Texas Legislative Session. Hall is touring the state to educate Texans about the vulnerabilities of our electric grid.
Hall (R-Edgewood), a Citadel graduate with a degree in Electrical Engineering, received a Regular Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Air Force and served active duty as a systems engineer working to develop the Minuteman Missile System during the Cold War at Norton AFB in California, where he achieved the rank of Captain.
After the Air Force, Hall worked in the Aerospace industry as a systems engineer and business development manager. In 1982 he left the corporate world and began working as an independent proposal consultant to aerospace and defense corporations. He has represented Texas Senate District 2 since 2015.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.
Thursday
On Thursday, Grassroots America's Liberty Education & Action Meeting features a special "Do You Have Property Tax Sticker Shock?" meeting.
Topics will include Grassroots America's Government Watchdog Committee Chairman Tom Fabry stepping through the tax levies for the various Smith County governmental taxing entities with the power to tax property. All taxing entities recently approved new budgets and tax rates. The presentation will provide taxpayers with information about how their property tax bills are created and the definitions they must understand to accurately evaluate the entire issue of property taxation.
Doors will open at 6 p .m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The presentation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. No meal will be served.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required.