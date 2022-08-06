Grassroots America on Tuesday will host State Sen. Bob Hall who will speak about medical freedom.
Hall, R-Edgewood, will address upcoming proposed legislation to strengthen patients’ rights, to secure medical freedom for doctors and to improve electric grid security. Hall represents District 2, which includes the counties of Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Rockwall and Van Zandt along with portions of Dallas County.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship is set for 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. with the program 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required.