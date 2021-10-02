Grassroots America will host its Liberty Education and Action meeting on Tuesday evening with dinner and a speaker.

Grassroots America's "Liberty Education & Action" Meeting will welcome US Congressman Louie Gohmert, who reports Texas' District 1.

In a "fireside chat" format, Grassroots America's Executive Director JoAnn Fleming and Gohmert will discuss spending bills; the NDAA requirement for female registration for the military draft; illegal immigration and the border crisis; the state of national security; federal vaccine mandates and coming worker shortages; the Afghanistan disaster; and congressional redistricting.

A buffet dinner served by Holiday Inn staff and fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.

There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.

 
 

