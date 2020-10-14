Two East Texas schools, including Grace Community School in Tyler, are among eight districts across the state to participate in a COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program for students and staff.
The program is a partnership between Governor Greg Abbott's office, the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
According to a written statement from the governor's office, the program will help schools conduct rapid tests of district employees and students — with the written permission of their parents — to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campuses.
The Division of Emergency Management will provide the districts with the rapid antigen tests to administer to those who choose to participate. The districts enrolled also will receive necessary personal protective equipment to administer the tests, with results available within 15 minutes.
Longview ISD and Grace Community School are the only East Texas schools participating in the pilot program. The others are Bob Hope School in Port Arthur, Fabens ISD, Granger ISD, Lampasas ISD, Harlingen Consolidated ISD and Ysleta ISD.
According to Abbott's office, other districts and private schools that want to participate in the state's pilot testing program can apply to join through TEA by Oct. 28.
"As more students return to campus for in-person instruction, the state of Texas is working alongside school officials to provide resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff," Abbott said in a written statement. "This rapid testing pilot program will be an effective strategy to protect the health and safety of students and staff while helping to further ensure that Texas students have access to a quality education throughout the pandemic and beyond."
It is unclear at this time when the testing will begin. This story will be updated.
Kristen Barton with the Longview News-Journal contributed to this report.