Gov. Greg Abbott officially signed an elections bill into law Tuesday in Tyler that will add new rules for mail-in voting, increase early voting hours and according to him, make it harder for people to cheat.
Abbott alongside state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who authored the Senate Bill 1, which has been labeled by some as election integrity legislation, spoke about how the newly signed law will make it easier for people to vote in Texas elections.
Also at the news conference at the Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler were Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Rep. Andrew Murr, who authored the SB 1 counterpart in the state House of Representatives.
Near the downtown square, about 60 protestors gathered to object to both the voting legislation and the recent law Senate Bill 8, which is known as the "heartbeat" law that bans abortions in Texas after six weeks and onward into a pregnancy.
This story will be updated.