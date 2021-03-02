Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday during a news conference in Lubbock that he is ending the statewide mask mandate.
He also said that all businesses can reopen fully beginning and the mask mandate will end next Wednesday.
"It is now time to open Texas 100%," he said. "Every business that wants to be open should be open."
He shared that COVID-19 testing availability, recoveries and hospitalizations have improved since March last year.
COVID-19 still exists in the Texas, the United States and the world, but it is clear that state mandates are no longer needed, he said.
Abbott asked that people still continue to take measures to protect against COVID-19 as the statewide orders ending does not stop the need for personal responsibility.
