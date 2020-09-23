Hearing a radio ad about computer education classes being offered through Goodwill in January surprised UT Tyler graduate Zulma Trujillo.
But it also gave her the opportunity to practice the skills she gained when she earned a Master in Business Administration degree in cyber security this past May.
Goodwill Industries of East Texas offers a program called GoodTech Academy, which provides information technology career development courses at a low cost.
The initial basic courses of the computers, such as how to turn the device on and navigate its menu, are free, while the advanced courses on learning how to configure computer systems cost $20.
Amberlee Whitman, GoodTech Academy instructor, said the $20 is used to conduct a background check on the person to ensure they don't use the information for criminal activities. She added Goodwill works with people who may not be able to afford the $20.
"We teach the skills here in Tyler so you don't have to pay for a college tuition," Whitman said. "We teach college-level things at a decent price."
Trujillo researched the Goodwill classes and used the opportunity to practices the skills she learned in college.
"I thought it would be a really good opportunity for me," she said. "I thought that could be a good place to do things hands-on with cybersecurity."
She's now working at the UT Tyler IT Department help desk to assist students and staff who are having issues with computers.
Trujillo said the instructors at the academy are helpful when people have questions and the material is provided at a much lower cost than most places.
Since she has a college education on cyber security, Trujillo said the academy's courses help people who don't have similar resources.
Because of COVID-19, most of the academy's recruitment efforts have moved online, but staff is beginning its in-person outreach efforts again.
Whitman and fellow instructor Adam Slayter were on the downtown square in Tyler Wednesday for one of their first returns to signing people up for classes in-person since COVID-19 shutdowns.
Slayter said they're trying to get more traction for the classes. Students have the option of taking these classes both in-person and virtually.
Whitman said instructors plan to be out on the downtown square weekly to recruit people for the courses, weather permitting.
Whitman and Slayter said COVID-19 made people apprehensive toward coming to the lab for classes. Many of the courses are online-based to help those who might have health concerns.
The in-person courses are held at the Goodwill administration building in Tyler, located at 409 W. Locust Street.
Instructors are letting people know about the classes through word-of-mouth, social media and YouTube videos. The public Facebook group is called Good Tech Academy of Goodwill Industries of East Texas.
The academy also helps those taking the classes with finding job placements, Whitman said.
Slayter said instructors work with tech industries in East Texas to find positions, with some earning $15 to $18 per hour.
Slayter noted that there are different times that people can take the classes to accommodate their work schedules.
People can reach out to Goodwill Industries of East Texas to learn more about the academy by phone at 903-787-5000 or email at goodtechacademy@goodwilletx.com.