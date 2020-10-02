East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert issued his condolences Friday to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.
Gohmert said on his Twitter account, "To @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS: I’m so sorry that you have the Chinese Virus. May God bless you through this time. Your WH doctor's advice to me on an HCQ regimen helped immensely. I felt better after the virus than before I had it & pray the same for you!"
Gohmert was diagnosed with the virus earlier this summer and has since recovered.
He told the Tyler Morning Telegraph once he found out he had COVID-19 he started taking hydroxychloroquine, which originally was used to treat and prevent malaria but was also FDA-approved for treating autoimmune conditions.
Early Friday morning, Trump tweeted he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump had said earlier in the evening that he planned to quarantine after senior aide Hope Hicks, who has traveled with the president several times this week – including to Tuesday's debate in Cleveland – tested positive for the virus.