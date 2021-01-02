Following a Friday night interview about the dismissal of his lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence, Congressman Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, released a statement Saturday saying he does not advocate for violence.
In an interview with Newsmax on Friday, Gohmert called United States District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle's decision to dismiss his lawsuit, "an example of when the institutions that our Constitution created to resolve disputes so that you didn't have to have riots and violence in the street go wrong.”
Gohmert noted he still believes in the court system, and his attorneys intend to appeal the ruling with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. He hopes that court will take action prior to Wednesday - when Congress is set to certify the election results.
During the interview, Gohmert said if he doesn't have standing to challenge the 1887 law, then no one does.
“Bottom line is the court is saying, ‘We're not going to touch this, you have no remedy,’” he said. “Basically in effect, the ruling would be that you've got to be as violent as Antifa and BLM.”
Following the interview, Gohmert released a statement saying he does not encourage or advocate violence.
“I have long advocated for following the teaching and example of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. of peaceful protest. That does not keep me recognizing what lies ahead when the institutions created by self-governing people to peacefully resolve disputes hide from their responsibility,” Gohmert’s statement read. “Violence is not the answer. The appropriate answer is courts and self-governing bodies resolving disputes as intended.”
Gohmert’s lawsuit asserted that the 1887 law, the Electoral Count Act, is unconstitutional and Pence should be able to cast a vote to keep President Donald Trump in the White House despite the Electoral College and popular vote victory by challenger Joe Biden (302 to 232 electoral votes).
He was joined by Arizona Republican electors who also alleged voter fraud in swing states.
In the lawsuit, Gohmert stated when a dispute arises regarding the electors, the vice president, as the president of the U.S. Senate, shall determine a solution.
On Friday, United States District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle, of the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler, ruled “neither Congressman (Louie) Gohmert, nor the nominee-electors have standing here ... the court therefore DISMISSES the case without prejudice.”
Kernodle, a Trump-appointed judge, said the votes were “certified” and said Pence is not responsible in this lawsuit.