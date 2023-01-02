Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 74F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.