The gym at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler was remodeled in 2020 and improved with new exercise equipment and a mural. Beginning Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, the recreation center will offer a discounted special on its annual membership. 

The Glass Recreation Center wants to help those looking to start anew in 2023.

Soon, many Tylerites will be putting their New Year's resolutions into action, and some of those goals include joining a gym.

The Glass Rec is offering a special in January. Anyone who signs up for an annual membership from Tuesday through Jan. 31 will receive a discounted rate of only $25 per year, according to the City of Tyler.

Membership to the Glass Recreation Center includes an indoor track, a full basketball court, and weight and cardio rooms. From Jan. 3-31, the center is holding a sale during which memberships are just $25 per year.

This multi-use facility includes a cardio room, weight room, indoor track, large gymnasium, walking trail, computer room, multipurpose rooms, fitness classes, athletic leagues, and more.

"Whether you are looking to get fit, or just have fun, the Glass Recreation Center is the place to be," the city states on its website.

The recreation center, located at 501 W. 32nd St, has also announced some of its January programs, including:

Step aerobics

Classes are held on Mondays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. The fee for this class is $20 per month or $5 per session. Ages 17 and older are welcome.

The gym at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. Membership includes an indoor track, a full basketball court, and weight and cardio rooms. From Jan. 3 to 31, you can purchase a discounted membership for just $25 per year.

Glass Men's Basketball League

Register now until Feb. 16. League begins on March 2. All games will be played on Thursdays at the Glass Recreation Center.

Registration fee is $300 per team.

Table Tennis

Open play times are on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Fee is $5 per day or free with annual membership.

For more information or to register, call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271, visit TylerParksandRec.com or the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page.

 
 

