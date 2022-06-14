It's always football time in Texas.
In preparation for the 2022 high school football season, some 350 players gathered at Tyler Legacy High School's indoor athletic facility on Tuesday for the first of two photo shoots. The event was organized by the sports and photography staffs of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and the Longview News-Journal.
The players brought props, including turnover chains, footballs, helmets, sledgehammers and a pancake chain just for offensive linemen. There were also a Cowboy hat or two.
Montrell Wade, one of Tyler's highly recruited players, welcomed seeing players and coaches from other teams.
"I see a lot of good players here," said Wade, who is visiting Boston College this weekend for an official visit. "I have been cool with a lot of these players since I was young. It is cool to meet back up with them."
Wade also plans to visit UTSA, Colorado and Colorado State.
The talented wide receiver/defensive back said he plans to make his college decision on July 1.
Also, Tyson Berry, Chapel Hill's standout running back/all-everything, said he has committed to San Diego State. He said he was looking forward to playing in California, but first it is all about the Bulldogs.
"We're having a good summer," Berry said of his teammates. "We are grinding every day. We are working out, lifting weights in preparation for the fall."
Teams present for the photo day were Alba-Golden, All Saints, Arp, Alto, Athens, Bishop Gorman, Bullard, Brook Hill, Brownsboro, Canton, Carlisle, Cayuga, Chapel Hill, Frankston, Gladewater, Grand Saline, Hawkins, Jacksonville, Lindale, Malakoff, Mineola, Overton, Palestine, Palestine Westwood, Pine Tree, Pittsburg, Sabine, Troup, Tyler High, Tyler Legacy, Tyler Grace, Union Grove, West Rusk, Whitehouse, and Winnsboro.
The photos will be featured in The Zone, a 150-plus page glossy magazine with breakdowns of all East Texas football teams ahead of the upcoming season. The publication will feature exclusive content including photos of the teams, schedules, rankings, predictions, stats, records, and more.
The Zone will be released on Aug. 21.
The Zone photo shoots are supported by presenting sponsor Christus Health System and tailgate sponsor Peters Chevrolet of Longview, who were both on site Tuesday. A second shoot will be held in Marshall on June 21 and include 24 schools, including Longview.