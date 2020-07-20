Gamma Omicron Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated has awarded a total of $5,500 in academic scholarships to outstanding high school seniors.
Janae Bailey, daughter of Felicia Bailey of Tyler, is an honor graduate of John Tyler High School, graduating in the top 10% of her class. Janae will be attending Prairie View A&M University, majoring in biology and minoring in kinesiology. She plans to pursue a career in physical therapy, specializing in pediatrics.
Lindsey Jones, daughter of Derek and Rebekah Jones, is an honor graduate of Whitehouse High School. Lindsey will be attending Texas A&M University, majoring in business. She plans to pursue a career as a financial advisor or a certified public accountant.
Mya Miller, daughter of Cornell and Veronica Miller, is an honor graduate of Winona High School, graduating in the top 5% of her class. She plans to attend the University of Texas at Dallas and pursue a career as a public interest attorney.
Heather Roy, daughter of Anissa Roy-Hampton and Carl Rogers, is an honor graduate and salutatorian of John Tyler High School. Heather will be attending Texas Southern University, majoring in pharmacology and pursue a career as a pharmacist.
Emma Smith, daughter of Shannon and Michelle Smith, is an honor graduate of Robert E. Lee High School. Emma plans to attend Baylor University and pursue a career as a physician assistant.
Tiara Stephens, daughter of Tashara Everett and Travis Nelson, is an honor graduate of Mineola High School and will attend Prairie View A&M University, majoring in nursing. She plans to pursue a career as a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
Breighanna Young, daughter of Burnest and Katina Young, is an honor graduate of Cumberland Academy High School and will attend Tyler Junior College, majoring in fine arts.
The major goal of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is to promote community service and award excellence in academic achievement.