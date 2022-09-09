Gallery Main Street’s newest exhibit is set to open today featuring artwork inspired by this year's Rose Festival theme, "Empires of Enchantment."
The fall juried exhibit, which will be open through Nov. 7, features 16 local artists and 21 pieces of artwork, said Garret Hope, downtown specialist for the city of Tyler.
Each piece of art displayed was selected by a jury. More than 80 submissions were received, Hope said.
The fall juried exhibit, which is always themed after the Rose Festival, is interesting because it is always different, and people create very “specific” art for it, he said.
“We had some very, very unique pieces submitted,” Hope said. “That's the cool thing about it. if it's an open theme ,people get to submit wherever they want — which is still great, they have some great art — but having a theme to it kind of narrows things down.”
When Tyler's Main Street Program sent out the call for artists to be in the exhibit, Hope said they were told to “run” with the idea of Empires of Enchantment and create something representative of that to them — whether that is knights, lions, queens, fall colors and more.
The fall juried exhibit will officially open with an artist reception 4:30 to 6:30 today at the gallery in Plaza Tower, 110 N College Ave. The reception is open to the public to view the pieces and meet the artists behind them.
Light hors d'oeuvres will be served from Rick's on the Square, and True Vine will serve refreshments, Hope said. When the reception ends, attendees are welcome to stay a bit longer to visit and check out the art.
During the reception, the Queens Award will be given by this year's Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry, to her favorite piece of art.
In addition, a Peoples Choice Award will be given to the painting with the most votes. The community can vote by going to Gallery Main Street's Facebook page and liking the photo displaying their favorite piece.
Voting will be available throughout the duration of the exhibit.
The Facebook page is at facebook.com/GalleryMainStreetTyler .
Each piece of art also will be for sale can be bought in person or online at DowntownTylerArts.com .
Attendees to the exhibit this weekend should be aware of downtown road closures because of the Troubadour Festival, Hope said.
Motorists can find free parking at Fair Plaza Garage on South College Avenue. They can also park behind the Plaza Tower in the parking lot across North Bois D Arc Avenue. Parking is free in this lot after 5 p.m.