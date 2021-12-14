Whitehouse has produced a stream of talented young people.
Along with fellow Whitehouse High School graduates Patrick Mahomes II and Josh Tomlin, Dylan Humphrey is a proud Wildcat.
While Mahomes is an NFL standout with a Super Bowl title and Tomlin has pitched in Major League Baseball and in the World Series, Humphrey is in what you may call the major leagues of baking.
Humphrey’s winning smile and charming personality has made him a fan favorite on the reality baking shows.
His latest adventure is competing in “Foodtastic” on Disney+. The competition will begin streaming on Wednesday.
“It is so exciting to be competing, especially in Disney’s first food competition,” said Humphrey, owner of Kool Kakes by Dylan, located between Tyler and Whitehouse.
Hosted by Emmy award-winning actress Keke Palmer, “Foodtastic” is a global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. Everyday items such as vegetables, butter, fruit and cheese are transformed into works of art. FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC’s City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts on the series.
“Foodtastic” follows different contestants in each episode. Throughout eight different hour-long episodes, contestants compete in groups of three against two other groups. Each of those three groups is challenged to take Disney-inspired works of art, such as characters, and turn them into sculptures made out of food.
Humphrey is no stranger to high stakes competition.
The 27-year-old has won two huge events on the Food Network, the “Christmas Cookie Challenge” and “The Big Bake.”
Humphrey competed on “The Lion King” episode of “Foodtastic,” which was perfect for him since he is a huge fan of the movie and the message it delivers.
The teams have a certain amount of time to put everything together for what they hope is a winning production.
“That was pretty intense in itself, which I’m sure you’ll see in the show,” Humphrey said.
Humphrey has appeared on television several times before “Foodtastic.” He previously competed in New Orleans for the “Christmas Cookie Challenge” in 2017, “Dallas Cakes” (a reality show filmed at his bakery in 2018), and “Cake Wars” in 2016 for Food Network. He also competed at “The Big Bake” for Food Network Canada, where his team won $10,000.
As a result of his winnings, Humphrey was able to put a down payment for his first home, and recently, married his husband, also named Dylan.
He said his husband helped plan for the competition, with suggestions and thoughts on the concept.
Humphrey said this competition is different from previous shows, as “These food sculptures are judged purely on their design, technical skills and narrative, and not by taste.”
His team is called “Ladies & The Champ.” They compete against two other teams of “food artists who transform iconic characters into extravagant masterpieces that tell a story from Disney’s legendary IP (intellectual property).”
The episode description is: A Pride Lands tour guide needs a visual aid to tell the story of Simba, so teams of “Foodtastic” food artists create his journey through life.
Humphrey added, the “installations are some of the biggest” he’s been involved with.
The winning team in each episode will receive a one-of-a-kind Foodtastic-inspired pin, a must-have for Disney fans and pin collectors alike. The limited edition, custom enamel pin has true value and is the perfect keepsake to symbolize ones love for all Disney things.
The competition was filmed earlier this year in the Los Angeles area.
Other episodes include other themes of “Toy Story,” “Ant Man,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Muppets,” “Star Wars,” “Cars,” “Avengers,” “Up,” “Pirates” and “Wreck-It Ralph.”
Humphrey said he is thankful to his mom and family who have always supported him, and Ashlin Rosamond, the other half of his decorating team.