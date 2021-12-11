Following Friday's record warmth, the opposite will be experienced tonight in East Texas. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 20s, lower 30s likely our first hard freeze of the season for some.
Animals should be brought inside and those without a place to stay should be checked on for safety.
TONIGHT, FROM CBS19:
Our sky begins to clear overnight as temperatures become colder. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s into early Sunday morning with a freeze warning in effect. Winds will be light and variable.
