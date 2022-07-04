The Bullard Fire Department responded to a brush fire tonight.

The fire appears to have started in a field directly north of the Three Doves Estates neighborhood, across from The Brook Hill School.

Heavy smoke could be seen in the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire around 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been made known at this time.

Multiple departments responded.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph is seeking more information from officials and will update this story when more details become available.