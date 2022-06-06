Self-proclaimed "water-bug" Autumn Generaux, 12, said she loves getting to play in the water during summer.
"Water is the best part" of summertime, Autumn said, as she and hundreds of other children kicked off the Tyler Public Library's summer reading challenge Monday with water activities and games.
The Splash Bash allowed kids and adults to sign up for this summer's reading challenge, which began on Monday and continues through July 29. Children up to 17 years old are challenged to read 12 hours to earn rewards, while adults are challenged to read six books.
Autumn said she loved going down an inflatable water slide with her grandmother, Heather Oswald, at the event. Seeing her grandmother come down the slide was probably her favorite part, Autumn said.
Oswald said her granddaughter loves the water. Being able to have fun outside is great but doing so while promoting reading and spending time at the library is even better, she said.
During the event, the library also had multiple food trucks, games and a sign-up area for the summer reading challenge.
To learn more or sign up for the reading challenge, visit tpl.beanstack.org or visit www.tylerlibrary.com.