Annie Adams has always loved going to markets and smelling all the wonderfully scented hand-made soaps. Little did she know that love would turn into Annie’s Soapery.
Adams recalls “going down the rabbit hole” of soap making one day during the pandemic.
“I went down the rabbit hole of soap making on YouTube one day and I was honestly fascinated,” she said. “I always joke with people saying I had to find an indoor hobby once COVID-19 hit and shut everything down.”
Adams had been making soap for almost a year and letting friends and family try her soap for honest feedback. She made business official around June 2022 when she realized people really loved her products.
“I really didn’t start to take off and flourish until I quit my 9 to 5 and really put everything into my business,” Adams said. “I think everyone should have at least one hobby they absolutely love, whether they make it into a business or not.”
Annie’s Soapery offers handcrafted Artisan cold-process soap and custom soap favors for occasions like weddings, baby showers, wedding showers, and more.
The business reflects Adams’ life in a very personal way. Annie’s Soapery logo, a butterfly, is the first tattoo Adams ever got and she often names her soaps after songs she grew up on with her mother.
“My butterfly is the first tattoo I got; I knew I had wanted it for years. It has a lot of meaning, but to sum it up, it’s for life and change,” she said “It’s for the sweet souls who have died who had a dear place in my heart.”
“The flower portion symbolizes the love for gardening my grandparents had, that I have later learned to love,” Adams said. “Everyone who knows me knows I have always loved butterflies even before they were a trend, so when I was thinking of my logo, I knew I had to incorporate it.”
As for the songs, Adams says they are just as important.
“Growing up my mom raised us on Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, John Conlee, George Jones, you know all the good stuff,” she said. “I really like to incorporate things I love into my work whether it’s music or a pretty sunset that inspires me to make a soap.”
“Music to me is like a hot cup of coffee for most, it feeds our souls when nothing else can,” Adams added. “One of my best-selling soaps is called ‘Friday Night Blues.”’
Adams said she particularly loves making custom orders and has a message for her customers.
“Life is short, use the good soap; oh and always be kind,” she said.
Annie’s Soapery will be at the second annual Galentine’s Day, a love yourself celebration, at Prism Beauty Bar on Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Prism Beauty Bar is located at 6004 South Broadway Avenue.
For more information, visit the Annie’s Soapery Facebook page.