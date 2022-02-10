If you’re looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events:
Valentines Pop-up Shop: Three days of shopping are scheduled at the 7th annual Valentine Pop-up Shop at 2034 S. Wall Ave. in Tyler. The event is set 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Pop-up Shop will include a vintage Valentine's Day shopping area.
Daddy-daughter and mother-son valentine's dance: The annual mother-son and daddy-daughter valentine's dances hosted by Tyler Parks and Recreation Department are scheduled Friday and Saturday. The mother-son dance for ages 4 to 14 is 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The daddy-daughter dance for ages 4 to 8 is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, while the daddy-daughter dance for ages 9 to 13 is 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Each dance will be at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St. A DJ, refreshments and lots of dancing are planned. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Glass Recreation Center for $10 per attendee. If not sold out, tickets also will be sold at the door the day of the dances at the same cost.
'Mamaw' at Cherokee Civic Theater: The original play "Mamaw" by Minette Bryant will be staged this weekend at the Cherokee Civic Theatre in Rusk. Performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday or at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at www.cherokeetheatre.net/tickets_buy.htm .
February Hit the Bricks: Feel the love with featured activities at this month's Hit the Bricks in downtown Tyler. Attendees can find food and gifts and take photos at the Valentine’s Vendor Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Other activities include Gallery Main Streets featured artist Derrick White, Rose City’s Winter Market, Card 53 Comedy at Liberty Hall and more. For information, visit Downtown Tyler on Facebook at www.facebook.com/downtowntylertexas .
Valentines at Doc’s: Celebrate Valentine's Day with music, wine and snacks at Doc’s Cellar from 6 to 8 p.m. at 113 E. Main St. in Chandler. Live music by harpist Charla Murray is planned.