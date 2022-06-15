The East Texas State Fair is gearing up to come back to the fairgrounds in Tyler.
The Park of East Texas on Wednesday morning announced more details about its plans for the 106th annual East Texas State Fair presented by Hiland Dairy. The 2022 Fair will take place Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at the East Texas State Fairgrounds in Tyler.
The annual fair will bring back all the food, rides and livestock shows fairgoers know and love along with many all-new attractions and exhibits to be announced soon, according to a press release.
Tickets to the fair will be $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under will receive free admission. Discounted tickets and carnival wristbands will be available on etstatefair.com prior to the event.
Fair food vendors will be open for lunch on weekdays with no admission charge until 2 p.m.
This year’s fair will operate in a similar manner as 2021 with convention center construction causing some carnival rides to relocate into Houston Street, the press release stated. Fair Park Drive, Rose Park Drive, and the West end of Houston Street in the Rose Complex will be closed from Sept. 13 through Oct. 3.
Hiland Dairy is the first-ever title sponsor of the East Texas State Fair, furthering the fair’s mission of providing family-friendly entertainment while supporting agriculture and education, according to a press release.
“It’s great to partner with an organization that shares a similar mission as the fair, which is centered around agriculture, families, and youth education. We are very grateful for their support to help make the 106th annual Fair the best it can be," said Cody Rosenbalm, Director of Marketing of the East Texas State Fair.
Hiland Dairy Foods has three production plants located in Tyler.
For more information about the upcoming East Texas State Fair, visit www.etstatefair.com.