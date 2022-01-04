The cooler weather has finally arrived with temperatures in the mid- to high to 20s. Those temperatures can cause permanent damage to homes and issues with water pipes.
“It can destroy your home," said Joseph Plunkett of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. "I mean, water flooding throughout the whole home, if it’s the piping that's running through the ceilings, then it can make every ceiling in the home fall down. Pretty much anytime below 30, now if it's just a day or two, you normally don't see a whole lot of problems but if it's consistent like we had last year, then yes, it causes a lot of problems,."
Last year’s winter event left thousands of East Texans without electricity and running water.
Experts advise residents to keep water pipes turned on and generators on standby.
