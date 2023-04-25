The day is here! East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our many East Texas nonprofits. Each day through April 25, the Tyler Morning Telegraph highlighted a Smith County nonprofit that is participating this year.

If you missed any of our spotlights, here is your chance to catch up. See our stories below, and to see all 350 participating nonprofits across the region, visit www.easttexasgivingday.org/nonprofits.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, more than $1 million has been raised during the online fundraiser. To donate or for more information, visit www.easttexasgivingday.org.