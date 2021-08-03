The East Texas Court of Magic honored select long-time members of the club with lifetime achievement awards, which honors the magicians for their outstanding work in the magic community.
Dr. Kevin “Magic Doc” King of Tyler and Gene and Neta Colteaux of Longview received the awards Monday at the historic McClendon House in Tyler at a special ceremony.
King, 77, has practiced magic for 65 years. A magician and a retired physician, “Magic Doc” has been a member of the ETCOM for 29 years. He also held the position of the magic club’s president for five terms.
East Texas Court of Magic President Brandon Sheffield said King always teaches him something different. They often met up at the Butcher Shop in Longview and spend all morning talking about magic.
“What he’s done for the club has just brought us so much knowledge. I think any club when you’re dealing with age groups like we do between 80 and 16, it’s easy for the younger kids to come in and be pushed to the corner while the older guys kind of sit over here and do their thing, but he was never like that,” Sheffield said.
Sheffield said King’s dedication and time earned him a lifetime membership award.
“A lot of guys, they do a trick and that’s it, but Doc (King) is a really good storyteller and performer. It’s performance here and the magic is secondary, which is the way it should be,” Sheffield said.
Sheffield said the mission of the club is to get other magicians involved because there is much knowledge to be taught.
King first became involved with the ETCOM in 1991 when he attended a magic show one evening. He was invited to the magic club, he joined and kept coming annually, he said.
“All my life, I’ve learned from other people. Whether it was my teachers, my professors, my parents, whoever, learning is just a way of life for me. Even now, I look at things to learn,” King said.
While he was president of the club, King brought many well-known magicians to the East Texas area. He also started the Past Presidents Lecture Series, where he would sign up people he wanted to see to give lectures to the magic club.
King also established the membership fee to not only cover the individual interested in magic, but also the entire family, when he realized that young kids need parents and family to support their interests.
“This is a man that is passionate about being a life-long learner. He said from the jump, that’s what got him interested. He wanted to learn something and he wanted to not just do pretty good. That passion, to excellence in everything he does, whether it’s in the surgery room or in someone’s living room with a deck of cards, he’s as passionate about that as he is the other,” said Andy Hickman about King.
Hickman has been a member of the club for over 20 years. He was introduced to the club by King, who he met at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
King said the award he received was a surprising honor.
“It comes from my peers. If they value me that much, then I really appreciate it. Totally unnecessary, totally unexpected, but totally appreciated. I like them and hey, they like me, too,” King said.
King encourages anyone interested to join the group.
The additional members honored, Gene and Neta Colteaux, have been members of the club for 21 years. In the past, the power couple both held positions in the clubs’ office. Gene, a retired pharmaceutical representative, was the club’s president. Neta, who retired from the jewelry business, was the club’s secretary and treasurer.
Memberships are available at $25 a year, which includes the entire family, and they meet on the first Monday of every month at Posados in Tyler at 7 p.m.