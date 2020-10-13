Early voting kicks off across the state Tuesday and Smith County registered voters will have seven locations to cast their ballot before Election Day.
The polls will be open through this Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and reopen next week Monday through Friday for the same hours. On Oct. 24, people can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Oct. 25, the polls will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
The last days for early voting will be Oct. 26 to 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who haven’t voted by that time can go to the polls on Nov. 3 (Election Day).
Early voting locations include the R.B. Hubbard Center “The Hub” (304 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler), Heritage Building (1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler), Chapel Hill Fire Department (13801 County Road 220 in Tyler), Noonday Community Center (16662 County Road 196 in Tyler), WorkHub (7922 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler), Lindale Kinzie Community Center (912 Mt. Sylvan St. in Lindale) and Tyler Area Senior Citizens Association Activity Center (10495 County Road 2167 in Whitehouse).
In addition to national races, state and local offices are up for election, including state legislators, city council seats, school board positions or a school district bond depending on a person’s location in the county. For a list of sample ballots, visit this link smith-county.com/Home/ShowDocument?id=10828.
Due to COVID-19, precautions are being taken in Smith County to ensure election worker and voter safety. This includes voters standing six feet apart from each other and the placement of election machines six feet apart. Disposable swabs and gloves will be available to each voter for contactless voting.
Sanitizing stations will be placed at the entrances and exits of polling locations and surfaces will be sanitized thoroughly during the day. Election workers providing curbside voting assistance will be required to wear masks and gloves. All voters are encouraged but not required to wear masks.