An Alto man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Jacksonville in Cherokee County.
Derrell K. Bobbitt, 58, was driving north on U.S. Highway 69 in the outside lane, as a truck towing a trailer was driving ahead of his vehicle, Texas Department of Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said in a statement Thursday morning.
Bobbitt couldn't control his speed and hit the back of the trailer when he was trying to switch lanes, DPS said.
Bobbitt's car then hit a cement divider, crossed both lanes before crashing and flipping upside down, according to DPS.
Bobbitt was taken to a Jacksonville hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Weather conditions were clear.