A Troup man is in stable condition after a plane crash Sunday afternoon in Cherokee County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded to a reported plane crash at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday about five miles north of New Summerfield in Cherokee County.
According to the investigators preliminary report, a Cessna 182 single engine plane was traveling from the Cherokee County airport to a private landing strip on CR-4716.
“Due to a strong tailwind, the aircraft landed too fast traveling through a barbwire fence before striking several trees,” Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Sgt. Jean Dark said in a release.
Pilot Waun R. Harrison, 73, was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Jacksonville in stable condition.