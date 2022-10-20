Downtown Jacksonville will be full of activity this weekend as the city celebrates its 150th anniversary with an all-day street festival.
The festival will feature a market, live music, farmers market, collectible and memorabilia show, kids activities, a patriotic kids parade and more.
One of the featured exhibits is Jacksonville's Pumpkin Wonderland, which is perfect for a photo op with plenty of places to sit and enjoy the display.
The display, at Austin Bank 200 E. Commerce St., features a house made of pumpkins, with accompanying mums and a hay roof. The door frames are even lined with miniature pumpkins.
The pumpkins are all different shapes, sizes and colors. Everything for the display was sourced with Jacksonville businesses, including Blue Goose Customs & Fabrication LLC, Joe Smith Farms Garden Center, Triple P Farms, Harry's Building Materials, Joseph Davenport, and Austin Bank. A number of volunteers also helped design, coordinate and install the display.
The wonderland was created as part the downtown street festival to honor the city's sesquicentennial.
The street festival will be held all day Saturday in downtown Jacksonville. The schedule of events includes:
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artisans Market at Postmasters
9 a.m. A 'Prayer-Full Gathering,' 111 E. Commerce
10 a.m. Sesquicentennial Community Chorus, Tomato Bowl Steps
10:30 a.m. Patriotic Kids Parade, Tomato Bowl to overpass
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids activities, throughout downtown
11 a.m. Farmers Market on Main Street
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Live Music, Main at Commerce
11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. Pumpkin Succulent Centerpiece Class, Commerce at Ragsdale
1 and 2 p.m. Tomato Bowl Tours
2 to 3 p.m. Reminisce Room at Neighbors Coffee, Jacksonville's "original influencers" will discuss history and happenings
2 to 5 p.m. Jacksonville Collectible & Memorabilia Show, Treasure Cove Antique Mall
7:15 p.m. Grand Finale laser light show, Main at Commerce
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleSesquicentennial.