VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office has set up a donation account to help the family of Sgt. Jeremy McCoy who died in an off-duty crash over the weekend.
McCoy died in a two-vehicle wreck while in his personal vehicle on Sunday afternoon on Highway 198 near the Phalba area, according to the VZCSO and the Texas Department of Public Safety. The sheriff's office said he leaves behind his wife and four children.
The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office worked with the First State Bank of Ben Wheeler to set up an account for donating to the family.
