The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders, led by the top three medalists, captured the District 10-6A Girls Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Cedar Creek Country Club in Kemp.
The Lady Raiders, coached by John Taylor, won the championship with a score of 674 (342-332). Tyler Legacy was followed by runner-up Rockwall (374-365—739) and third-place Tyler Legacy II (400-414—814).
Lady Raider Emily Machin earned medalist honors with a 157 after rounds of 83 and 74. Teammate KyAmbria Acy won the silver medal by capturing second place with a 169 (87-82) and Isabella Miller took the bronze and third place with a 172 (87-85).
Other members of the championship team were Sheridan Dodd (85-93—178) and Ella Harbold (96-91—187).
Also qualifying for regionals from Tyler Legacy were Avery Greer (92-101—193) and Olivia Kerr (102-93—195).
The remaining members of the third-place Lady Raiders were Cline Cavender (97-108—205), Liberty Koerbel (109-113—222) and Laura Freeman (121-112—233).
Competing as medalist from Tyler Legacy were Hannah Wilhite (121-108—229), Kambrie Whitney (119-116—235) and Remi Zachary (131-110—241).
Members of the runner-up Rockwall team include: Ainsley Hergert (85-89—174), Calli Hoesterey (90-86—176), Gillian Thurmond (98-90—188), Mia Scott (101-100—201) and Laci Gilroyed (136-119—255).
The Region II Tournament is scheduled for April 17-18 at The Golf Club of Texas A&M in College Station.
Other teams competing were Rockwall-Heath A (440-414—855), Rockwall B (472-468—940), Royse City (484-495—979), Rockwall-Heath B (510-481—991) and Mesquite Horn (504-492—996).