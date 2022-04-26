Derrick Choice has been selected to fill the Smith County Justice of the Peace 1 vacancy after the resignation of longtime Judge Quincy Beavers Jr.
Choice won the March Democratic Primary and since he faces no Republican opponent, was set to take over the office in January. On Tuesday, the commissioners court approved appointing Choice to fill the immediate vacancy left by Beavers when he resigned last week.
Choice will serve as the interim JP 1 until he is officially elected into office.
Beavers resignation, which he said was due to health reasons, was effective Friday.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must resign ...” Beavers wrote in a letter to Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.
Beavers served as Smith County Pct. 1 JP for about 28 years.
Before becoming JP, Beavers said he worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years, 10 of which were with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Grambling State University, a masters degree from East Texas State University and took more than 400 hours in legislative law update course work at Southwest Texas State University.
He also has received numerous awards as JP including the HOPE Award from East Texas Crisis Center, a certificate of appreciation from Tyler ISD, Pioneer Hall of Fame Awards from Jarvis Christian College and more.
